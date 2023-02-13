Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,324. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $219.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

