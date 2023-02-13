Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 10,563 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,466 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

