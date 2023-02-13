Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

SBUX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. 1,281,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.