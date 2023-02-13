Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.22% of New Relic worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in New Relic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 145,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,773. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Cowen upped their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

