Senator Investment Group LP Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.12% of Generac worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 485,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

