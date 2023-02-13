Senator Investment Group LP Has $32.29 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $269.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

