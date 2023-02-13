Senator Investment Group LP Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 2.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 515,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,566. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $171.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

