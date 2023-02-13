Senator Investment Group LP Trims Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170,848 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 210,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

