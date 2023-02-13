Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 4%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

