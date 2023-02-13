ShawSpring Partners LLC Purchases 832,642 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,642 shares during the period. Blend Labs accounts for 2.9% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,841,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,323 over the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLND opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.17.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

