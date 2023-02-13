Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHERF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sherritt International Price Performance

SHERF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

