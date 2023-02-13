Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Shield Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.70 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shield Therapeutics

In related news, insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08), for a total value of £32,647.65 ($39,244.68).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

Featured Stories

