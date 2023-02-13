Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 52.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.
361 Degrees International Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of 361 Degrees International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 361 Degrees International (TSIOF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.