Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 52.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.

361 Degrees International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of 361 Degrees International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

