Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 22.8%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,180.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Arjo AB has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $12.36.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARRJF. Pareto Securities downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.