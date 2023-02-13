Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Drops By 36.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.