Short Interest in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Increases By 20.9%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. 107,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,134,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

