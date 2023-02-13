Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Drops By 30.7%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,121. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
