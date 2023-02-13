Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Grows By 100.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Bilfinger stock remained flat at $6.83 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFLBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue cut Bilfinger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

