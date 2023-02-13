Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Declines By 25.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Boral Price Performance

BOALY remained flat at $10.64 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Boral has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Boral

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

