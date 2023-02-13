Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Increases By 33.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Brother Industries Price Performance
Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $29.41 during trading hours on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Brother Industries Company Profile
