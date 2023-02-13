Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Increases By 33.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $29.41 during trading hours on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.