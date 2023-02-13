Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Rises By 69.2%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

CCTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,977. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.