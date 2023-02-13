Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Grows By 28.2%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,246,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 1,751,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.50 on Monday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
