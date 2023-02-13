Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rises By 89.7%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CABGY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.37. 41,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

