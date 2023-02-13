Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Increases By 46.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 11,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

