Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Drops By 32.9%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 420,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

