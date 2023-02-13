Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rises By 46.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
CICHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 50,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,692. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.
About China Construction Bank
