Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Decreases By 25.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 605,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 206,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Context Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

