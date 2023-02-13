Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Declines By 43.2%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 during trading on Monday. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.14.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.