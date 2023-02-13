Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Rises By 142.9%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance
NYSE EFR opened at $11.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
