Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 152.9%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $16.68.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.
