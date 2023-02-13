Short Interest in First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Rises By 137.3%

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,872,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FCGD stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 958,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,286. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

