Short Interest in First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Rises By 137.3%

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,872,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Colombia Gold Stock Performance
Shares of FCGD stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 958,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,286. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
First Colombia Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Colombia Gold (FCGD)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.