Short Interest in Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Drops By 66.7%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hino Motors Price Performance
Shares of HINOY remained flat at $42.54 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hino Motors has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $93.15.
Hino Motors Company Profile
