Short Interest in Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Drops By 66.7%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hino Motors Price Performance

Shares of HINOY remained flat at $42.54 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hino Motors has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

