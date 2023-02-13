Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Rises By 120.4%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in i-80 Gold by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,768 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,017,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 782,428 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAUX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. 212,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About i-80 Gold

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAUX shares. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.