Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Increases By 31.2%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after buying an additional 94,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $4,149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 2.0 %

MEC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,002. The stock has a market cap of $315.26 million, a P/E ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

