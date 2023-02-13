Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Rises By 16.1%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

New Hope Trading Down 4.8 %

NHPEF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392. New Hope has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

