Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Drops By 25.1%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 1.3 %

NINE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,164. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $750,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,771,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,748,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,032. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc engages in the completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across all North American basins and abroad. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.