Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 25.9%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMVKY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.