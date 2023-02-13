Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Increases By 85.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the January 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 38,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,759. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

