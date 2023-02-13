Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Decreases By 31.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 375,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

