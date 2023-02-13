Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Drops By 28.5%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 21,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $138,731.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 21,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $138,731.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock valued at $652,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.62. 502,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

