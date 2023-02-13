Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Grows By 17.2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. 79,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,115. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.