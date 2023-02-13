Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Drops By 27.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Monday. 34,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Red White & Bloom Brands has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

