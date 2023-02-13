Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 320.6%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 320.6% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RNMBY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNMBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($258.06) to €265.00 ($284.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

