Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 43.6%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Scienjoy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. 407,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,186. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.34. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

