Short Interest in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Rises By 27.0%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $206,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter.

SGH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. 187,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $872.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

