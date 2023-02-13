Short Interest in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Rises By 27.0%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $206,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global
SMART Global Stock Up 1.1 %
SGH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. 187,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $872.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $29.21.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About SMART Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMART Global (SGH)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.