Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Declines By 28.5%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.61. 371,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,773. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

