Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Decreases By 29.9%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 306,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.0 %

SMP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. 104,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 457,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

