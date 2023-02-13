Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Declines By 28.9%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Sunworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 353,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,199. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunworks Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

