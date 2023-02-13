Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rises By 26.7%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.09. 213,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

