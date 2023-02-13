Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Drops By 43.1%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. 420,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,470. The firm has a market cap of $899.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.43. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.59%.
About Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
