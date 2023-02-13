Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Drops By 43.1%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. 420,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,470. The firm has a market cap of $899.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.43. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Necessity Retail REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

